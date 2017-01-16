oh, oh, there is a problem with the user name or password you entered

Mon January 16, 2017
US & Russia to free Palmyra after Trump sworn in
ISIS’ ouster from Syrian Palmyra may be the new Trump administration’s first test of US-Russian military collaboration against terror, DEBKAfile reveals.
Jan 15, 2017, 8:28 PM (IDT)
Iran Fears Putin Pivoting Away towards Trump and Erdogan
Turkey is now the favorite ally, cutting Iran out of premier status in Syria and Iraq.
Putin Plans Astana Parley to Keep Assad in Power
He intends to keep Russian hands on the levers of power in Damascus.
Trump Asks Israel to Cede More Land to Palestinians
The proposal is to hand over more security control as well as land.
Israeli media defects show thru Bibi’s cigar smoke
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017, 8:48 PM (IDT)

The torrent of alleged misdemeanors pouring out against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, across the front pages and prime-time news broadcasts of Israel’s mainstream media, this week developed a new angle: Predictions from the same quarters of a summer election.
If the heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce hard evidence to support their charges, they were premature

US Jerusalem embassy: only foundations
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017, 2:42 PM (IDT)

Exclusive to DEBKAfile: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan taking shape in the president-elect’s transition team for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute. This plan has not yet jelled into concrete policy, but is still a set of ideas under consideration by the team’s insiders, in the light of Trump’s comments past and present. Details in the latest DEBKA Weekly (for subscribers) out last Friday.
 

Mystery blasts in Damascus: Syria accuses Israel
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 13, 2017, 9:48 AM (IDT)

There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.

With big gains in N. Sinai, ISIS drives south
ISIS blows up Egyptian police HQ in El Arish
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 9, 2017, 3:08 PM (IDT)

Egyptian control of the vast Sinai Peninsula is slipping fast. After gaining virtual sway over the north and its main roads, Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, DEBKAfile’s military sources report. Achieving this objective would bring the jihadists in position to directly menace Egyptian beach resorts and also up to another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.

More>

 

Truck terror in Jerusalem: 4 soldiers killed, 15 hurt
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 8, 2017

A heavy crane truck, driven by a Palestinian terrorist, rocketed back and forth across a patch of grass at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, murdering 4 soldiers, three of them female servicewomen, and injuring 15.

Why Trump and US intel clash over Russia
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 6, 2017
Intelligence briefing to US Senate Committee

Donald Trump doesn’t propose rushing into détente with Moscow, but to restore relations to an even keel and end the disequilibrium of the past eight years, during which Obama just talked and Putin did what he wanted. 

The Azaria trial and the rift over orders to shoot
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 4, 2017
Israeli soldier on trial for shooting dead a terrorist

Release of the videotape showing the terrorist lying prone on the ground after a knife attack, injuured but still alive when Sgt. Elior Azaria came on the scene and shot him dead, made the case a cause célèbre

Turkey pays dear for Erdogan overreach into Syria
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 1, 2017

The New Year's shooting rampage at the Istanbul Reina nightclub came on the heels of the assassination of the Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara. The floodgates had opened up for the Syrian war and its terrorist adjuncts to surge across into Turkey. 

 

Propping up US-Iraqi Mosul flop exposed Baghdad
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Dec 31, 2016

US and Iraqi military reinforcements were rushed this week to the crumbling Mosul front line to prop up the few positions still held by the Iraqi army and prevent the US-backed offensive from crashing into defeat at ISIS hands.

Syria ready for truce, Assad stays, US is left out
DEBKAfile Special Report Dec 29, 2016

The Russian-Turkish initiative brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion. Its success will be tested by a ceasefire at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

Turkish mobile artillery at Al Bab
Turkish army like Iraqis stalled by ISIS pushback
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Dec 28, 2016

Wednesday, Dec. 28, hours before US Secretary of State John Kerry was due to deliver a major speech on his vision for the Middle East, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire plan going into effect the same night for the whole of Syria.

UNSC resolution promotes Mid East war
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Dec 24, 2016

The US did not abandon Israel by abstaining from vetoing the UN Security Council resolution condemning settlements that was passed Friday, Dec. 23, 2016.  The one who abandoned Israel was US President Barack Obama – and not for the first time.

More...








