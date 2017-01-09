DEBKAfile Special Report Dec 29, 2016

The Russian-Turkish initiative, to which Iran is almost certainly co-opted, brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion in more than five-year bloodbath.. Its success will be tested at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan. Vladimir Putin successfully pulled off a gamble by stepping up direct Russian military intervention in the brutal conflict 16 months ago and using his air force to swing the tide of war in favor of victory for the Bashar Assad government.