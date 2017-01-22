oh, oh, there is a problem with the user name or password you entered

Sun January 22, 2017
Russian Tu-22M3 bombs Deir ez-Zour
Moscow acts to oust Iran from Syria, bombs ISIS
Ahead of the Syrian peace confab in Kazakhstan, co-sponsor President Putin signals President Trump that he is a strong partner in the war on ISIS and ready to clip Iran’s wings
Jan 21, 2017, 9:34 PM (IDT)
Trump’s New World Order Unraveled
New US President’s strategies are in place for Russia, China, the Mid East and Europe.
Gen. Manaf Tlass: Russia’s Dark Horse for Damascus
Moscow took Assad and Tehran by surprise with a dark horse for opposition leader.
Al-Baghdadi Lets Foreign Fighters Go Home
This decision and the axing of his top command show weakness at the top of ISIS.
First Trump era war? Serbia versus Muslim Kosovo
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 20, 2017, 11:48 AM (IDT)

Six days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, a Serbian train took up position on the Kosovo border on Jan. 14. It was painted ostentatiously with the slogan “Kosovo is Serbian” in several languages along with national Serbian and Orthodox Christian emblems. This is more than a symbolic reminder of the brutal Balkan wars of the 1990s. Two armies are already poised for battle:

More>
US & Russia to free Palmyra after Trump sworn in
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 15, 2017, 8:28 PM (IDT)

Some of the ambiguity and mystery surrounding the nature of President-elect Donald Trump’s relations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin may disperse after the new US president takes office Thursday, Jan. 20, because one of their first joint military actions is ready to go. DEBKAfile reveals exclusively that a combined US, Russian, Syrian and Jordanian force is preparing for a major operation to liberate the Syrian heritage town of Palmyra from the Islamic State.  The latest DEBKA Weekly out Friday, Jan. 21, has more exclusive details about the future of US-Russian military collaboration after Jan. 20. If you are not yet a DEBKA Weekly subscriber, click here. 

More>
Israeli media defects show thru Bibi’s cigar smoke
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017, 8:48 PM (IDT)

The torrent of alleged misdemeanors pouring out against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, across the front pages and prime-time news broadcasts of Israel’s mainstream media, this week developed a new angle: Predictions from the same quarters of a summer election.
If the heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce hard evidence to support their charges, they were premature

More>
US Jerusalem embassy: only foundations
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017, 2:42 PM (IDT)

Exclusive to DEBKAfile: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan taking shape in the president-elect’s transition team for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute. This plan has not yet jelled into concrete policy, but is still a set of ideas under consideration by the team’s insiders, in the light of Trump’s comments past and present. Details in the latest DEBKA Weekly (for subscribers) out last Friday.
 

More>

 

Mystery blasts in Damascus: Syria accuses Israel
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 13, 2017

There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.

More...
With big gains in N. Sinai, ISIS drives south
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 9, 2017
ISIS blows up Egyptian police HQ in El Arish

Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, debkafile’s military sources report. This would menace Egyptian beach resorts and another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.

More...
Truck terror in Jerusalem: 4 soldiers killed, 15 hurt
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 8, 2017

A heavy crane truck, driven by a Palestinian terrorist, rocketed back and forth across a patch of grass at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, murdering 4 soldiers, three of them female servicewomen, and injuring 15.

More...
Why Trump and US intel clash over Russia
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 6, 2017
Intelligence briefing to US Senate Committee

Donald Trump doesn’t propose rushing into détente with Moscow, but to restore relations to an even keel and end the disequilibrium of the past eight years, during which Obama just talked and Putin did what he wanted. 

More...
Israeli soldier on trial for shooting dead a terrorist
The Azaria trial and the rift over orders to shoot
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 4, 2017

Release of the videotape showing the terrorist lying prone on the ground after a knife attack, injuured but still alive when Sgt. Elior Azaria came on the scene and shot him dead, made the case a cause célèbre

More...
Turkey pays dear for Erdogan overreach into Syria
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 1, 2017

The New Year's shooting rampage at the Istanbul Reina nightclub came on the heels of the assassination of the Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara. The floodgates had opened up for the Syrian war and its terrorist adjuncts to surge across into Turkey. 

 

More...
Propping up US-Iraqi Mosul flop exposed Baghdad
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Dec 31, 2016

US and Iraqi military reinforcements were rushed this week to the crumbling Mosul front line to prop up the few positions still held by the Iraqi army and prevent the US-backed offensive from crashing into defeat at ISIS hands.

More...
Syria ready for truce, Assad stays, US is left out
DEBKAfile Special Report Dec 29, 2016

The Russian-Turkish initiative brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion. Its success will be tested by a ceasefire at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan.

More...








