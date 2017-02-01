An order to remain stationary was issued Thursday night, Jan. 26, by the Russian Commander in Syria Lt. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev to the high commands of the Syrian army and of Iranian and Shiite forces positioned in Aleppo, as well as Hizballah units in all parts of Syria. This order has so far been obeyed. It followed the Trump-Putin deal for joint action in Syria, which has caused alarm in Tehran.More>
The most burning questions Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must address when he meets President Donald Trump next month are the effect of his deal with Putin for gaining the removal of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces from Syria; and the need to dismantle Hizballah’s dangerously upgraded arsenal, including sophisticated missiles.More>
Syria stands on the threshold of dramatic changes that will directly impact on the strategic and military situation along the Syrian borders with Israel and Jordan, DEBKAfile reports exclusively. They derive from a deal struck this week by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish US, Russian and Turkish security zones in Syria. This scheme will transfer military control of the country to those three powers and require Iranian and pro-Iranian forces to leave. More about this in the latest DEBKA Weekly (foir subscribers).More>
Israelis tend to get carried away by endless post mortems on long-past battles. A press leak Tuesday, Jan. 24, from a closed security cabinet war conference, that took place during the last anti-terror operation “Defensive Edge” in 2014 against Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, has resurrected old charges that the Netanyahu government had failed to appreciate the perils of Hamas’ terror tunnels. A new kind of tunnel, DEBKAfile’s intelligence sources reveal, is now serving Hamas to smuggle North Korean Bulsae-2- anti-tank missiles from Libya through Sinai.More>
Syrian government and rebel groups launch a fresh peace conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana Monday, Jan.23 in freezing temperatures of minus 20 Centigrade. Although the event is jointly sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, Moscow is the real power-broker. The effort to turn the truce in a more permanent cessation of hostilities will be long and arduous, and only then can Syria’s political future be approached.More...
Donald Trump in his inauguration speech pledged to wipe radical Islamist terrorism “off the face of the earth.” His words were still reverberating when Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers smashed Islamic State targets in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zour the next day.More...
Six days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, a Serbian train took up position on the Kosovo border on Jan. 14. Two armies are already poised for battle:More...
debkafile reveals exclusively that a combined US, Russian, Syrian and Jordanian force is preparing for a major operation to liberate the Syrian heritage town of Palmyra from the Islamic State. More about this in DEBKA WeeklyMore...
Israel's heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce enough hard evidence of Binyamin Netanyahu's misdemeanors to lead to a summer election.
Exclusive: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute.
There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.
Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, debkafile’s military sources report. This would menace Egyptian beach resorts and another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.