Mon February 6, 2017
US special operations forces in Yemen
Yemen shapes up for US-Iran military clash
With mounting Iranian Rev Guards provocations in the Red Sea region, a possible decision by the Trump administration’s to deploy a US special operations force is realistic.
Feb 5, 2017, 8:14 AM (IDT)
Trump and Saudis Agree to Test Iran on Détente
Last attempt to bring Iran round from aggression to dialogue and saved from US punishment.
Iran Sends Yemeni Rebels on Marine Suicide Missions
IRGC uses the Houthis as human substitutes for failed missile attacks on Red Sea navies.
Iran’s Missile Test Masked a Failed Satellite Launch into Orbit
The Trump administration will not stand for Iran using military satellites.
Bad decisions produced Amona shambles
DEBKAfile Special Report Feb 1, 2017, 6:01 PM (IDT)

The live television coverage of 3,000 Israeli cops and soldiers Wednesday, Feb. 1 as they dragged people out of 42 family homes in Amona, a tiny Jewish farming outpost on a hilltop northeast of Ramallah, was an agonizing sight for every Israeli. Almost all awarded the country’s ruling institutions a failed grade for allowing the Amona affair to reach this tragic moment, although it contributes nothing toward solving the dispute with the Palestinians.

 

More>
Trump: New Iran sanctions, USS Cole to Red Sea
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Feb 3, 2017, 7:53 PM (IDT)

Donald Trump ended his second week as president Friday, Feb. 3, by demonstrating his resolve to cut Iran down to size, to the exclusion of all other Mid-East issues. A fresh round of sanctions was followed by the posting of the USS Cole to the Red Sea. Tehran or its Middle East proxies, such as the Lebanese Hizballah, may well hit back at the Trump administration in Syria or by limited military strikes against US allies, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.

More>
Russia freezes Syrian, Iranian military movements
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 31, 2017, 2:00 PM (IDT)

An order to remain stationary was issued Thursday night, Jan. 26, by the Russian Commander in Syria Lt. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev to the high commands of the Syrian army and of Iranian and Shiite forces positioned in Aleppo, as well as Hizballah units in all parts of Syria. This order has so far been obeyed. It followed the Trump-Putin deal for joint action in Syria, which has caused alarm in Tehran.

More>
Trump-Putin deal on Syria bears on Israel security
DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Jan 28, 2017, 6:00 PM (IDT)

The most burning questions Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu must address when he meets President Donald Trump next month are the effect of his deal with Putin for gaining the removal of Iranian and pro-Iranian forces from Syria; and the need to dismantle Hizballah’s dangerously upgraded arsenal, including sophisticated missiles.

More>

 

With big gains in N. Sinai, ISIS drives south
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 9, 2017
ISIS blows up Egyptian police HQ in El Arish

Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, debkafile’s military sources report. This would menace Egyptian beach resorts and another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.

More...
Hamas procures NKorean laser-guided missiles
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 24, 2017

Israelis tend to get carried away by endless post mortems on long-past battles. A press leak Tuesday, Jan. 24, from a closed security cabinet war conference, that took place during the last anti-terror operation “Defensive Edge” in 2014 against Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, has resurrected old charges that the Netanyahu government had failed to appreciate the perils of Hamas’ terror tunnels. A new kind of tunnel, debkafile’s intelligence sources reveal, is now serving Hamas to smuggle North Korean Bulsae-2- anti-tank missiles from Libya through Sinai.


 

More...
Astana floored by Russian pick as Assad successor
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 23, 2017

Syrian government and rebel groups launch a fresh peace conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana Monday, Jan.23 in freezing temperatures of minus 20 Centigrade. Although the event is jointly sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, Moscow is the real power-broker. The effort to turn the truce in a more permanent cessation of hostilities will be long and arduous, and only then can Syria’s political future be approached.

More...
Moscow acts to oust Iran from Syria, bombs ISIS
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 21, 2017
Russian Tu-22M3 bombs Deir ez-Zour

Donald Trump in his inauguration speech pledged to wipe radical Islamist terrorism “off the face of the earth.” His words were still reverberating when Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers smashed Islamic State targets in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zour the next day. 

More...
Trump-Putin safe zones deal ousts Iran from Syria
DEBKAfile DEBKA Weekly Jan 26, 2017

 

Syria stands on the threshold of dramatic changes that will directly impact on the strategic and military situation along the Syrian borders with Israel and Jordan, debkafile reports exclusively. They derive from a deal struck this week by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish US, Russian and Turkish security zones in Syria. This scheme will transfer military control of the country to those three powers and require Iranian and pro-Iranian forces to leave. More about this in the latest DEBKA Weekly (for subscribers). 

 

 

More...
Israeli media defects show thru Bibi’s cigar smoke
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017

Israel's heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce enough hard evidence of Binyamin Netanyahu's misdemeanors to lead to a summer election.

More...
US Jerusalem embassy: only foundations
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017

Exclusive: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute. 

More...
Mystery blasts in Damascus: Syria accuses Israel
DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 13, 2017

There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.

More...








