A heavy crane truck, driven by a Palestinian terrorist, rocketed back and forth across a patch of grass at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, murdering 4 soldiers, three of them female servicewomen, and injuring 15, before a civilian security guard, Eytan Rond, and a soldier shot and killed the driver. Present at the scene were some 300 trainees of the IDF Officers’ School, Bahad 1 - all of them armed.More>
Donald Trump doesn’t propose rushing into détente with Moscow, but to restore relations to an even keel and end the disequilibrium of the past eight years, during which Obama just talked and Putin did what he wanted, especially in East Europe and the Middle East. Overhauling intelligence will be hard when US clandestine services are geared to Cold War with Russia.More>
Seven months ago, Sgt. Elior Azaria was put on trial before the Jaffa Military Court. He was charged with manslaughter for shooting dead in March last year a Palestinian terrorist, who had attacked soldiers with a knife and was already shot and injured. Release of the videotape which showed the terrorist lying prone on the ground but still alive when Azaria came on the scene made the case a cause célèbre.More>
The “Santa Claus” shooting rampage one hour after midnight, killing 39 New Year revelers and injuring 69 at the Istanbul Reina nightclub, was the first terrorist event of 2017. It came on the heels of the assassination of the Russian ambassador Andrew Karlov in Ankara on Monday, Dec. 19, by a Nusra sympathiser. That murder marked the opening of the floodgates for the Syrian war and its terrorist adjuncts to start surging across the border into Turkey.More>
US and Iraqi military reinforcements were rushed this week to the crumbling Mosul front line to prop up the few positions still held by the Iraqi army and prevent the US-backed offensive from crashing into defeat at ISIS hands. The Islamists took advantage of the transfer of Iraqi troops to Mosul for their first major terrorist attack in central Mosul in three months, killing 28 people and injuring 40, as well as declaring war on Jordan.More...
The Russian-Turkish initiative, to which Iran is almost certainly co-opted, brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion in more than five-year bloodbath.. Its success will be tested at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan. Vladimir Putin successfully pulled off a gamble by stepping up direct Russian military intervention in the brutal conflict 16 months ago and using his air force to swing the tide of war in favor of victory for the Bashar Assad government.More...
Wednesday, Dec. 28, hours before US Secretary of State John Kerry was due to deliver a major speech on his vision for the Middle East, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire plan going into effect the same night for the whole of Syria.More...
After the Russian Tu-154 air crashed into the Black Sea two minutes after its takeoff for Syria Sunday Dec. 25, there was no immediate announcement that the disaster which caused 92 deaths was caused by terrorism. It was only suggested later.
The US did not abandon Israel by abstaining from vetoing the UN Security Council resolution condemning settlements that was passed Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The one who abandoned Israel was US President Barack Obama – and not for the first time.
The video ISIS released after the Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan early Friday, Dec. 23, shows him swearing allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad and calling on al Muslims to "kill crusader pigs" in Europe.
The city of Berlin and the Jordanian Crusader town of Karak are 3,000km apart, but the distance did not stop Islamic State killers from taking 26 lives, including the Israeli Dalia Elkayam in Berlin, and injuring 18 others in the two countries.
Not much can be ascertained about President-elect Donald Trump’s future Middle East policies except that they will be different from those of Barack Obama – especially on Iran. His global stance will certainly not be shaped in Moscow.