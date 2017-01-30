Syria stands on the threshold of dramatic changes that will directly impact on the strategic and military situation along the Syrian borders with Israel and Jordan, DEBKAfile reports exclusively. They derive from a deal struck this week by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish US, Russian and Turkish security zones in Syria. This scheme will transfer military control of the country to those three powers and require Iranian and pro-Iranian forces to leave. More about this in the coming DEBKA Weekly (foir subscribers).More>
Israelis tend to get carried away by endless post mortems on long-past battles. A press leak Tuesday, Jan. 24, from a closed security cabinet war conference, that took place during the last anti-terror operation “Defensive Edge” in 2014 against Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, has resurrected old charges that the Netanyahu government had failed to appreciate the perils of Hamas’ terror tunnels. A new kind of tunnel, DEBKAfile’s intelligence sources reveal, is now serving Hamas to smuggle North Korean Bulsae-2- anti-tank missiles from Libya through Sinai.More>
Syrian government and rebel groups launch a fresh peace conference in the Kazakh capital of Astana Monday, Jan.23 in freezing temperatures of minus 20 Centigrade. Although the event is jointly sponsored by Russia, Turkey and Iran, Moscow is the real power-broker. The effort to turn the truce in a more permanent cessation of hostilities will be long and arduous, and only then can Syria’s political future be approached.More>
Donald Trump in his inauguration speech pledged to wipe radical Islamist terrorism “off the face of the earth.” His words were still reverberating when Russian long-range Tu-22M3 bombers flying in from bases in Russia smashed Islamic State targets in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zour the next day. Ahead of the Syrian peace confab in Kazakhstan, co-sponsor President Putin signals President Trump that he is a strong partner in the war on ISIS and also ready to clip Iran’s wings.More>
Six days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, a Serbian train took up position on the Kosovo border on Jan. 14. Two armies are already poised for battle:More...
debkafile reveals exclusively that a combined US, Russian, Syrian and Jordanian force is preparing for a major operation to liberate the Syrian heritage town of Palmyra from the Islamic State. More about this in DEBKA WeeklyMore...
Israel's heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce enough hard evidence of Binyamin Netanyahu's misdemeanors to lead to a summer election.More...
Exclusive: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute.
There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.
Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, debkafile’s military sources report. This would menace Egyptian beach resorts and another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.
A heavy crane truck, driven by a Palestinian terrorist, rocketed back and forth across a patch of grass at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, murdering 4 soldiers, three of them female servicewomen, and injuring 15.
Donald Trump doesn’t propose rushing into détente with Moscow, but to restore relations to an even keel and end the disequilibrium of the past eight years, during which Obama just talked and Putin did what he wanted.