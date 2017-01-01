The Russian-Turkish initiative, to which Iran is almost certainly co-opted, brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion in more than five-year bloodbath.. Its success will be tested at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan. Vladimir Putin successfully pulled off a gamble by stepping up direct Russian military intervention in the brutal conflict 16 months ago and using his air force to swing the tide of war in favor of victory for the Bashar Assad government.More>
Wednesday, Dec. 28, hours before US Secretary of State John Kerry was due to deliver a major speech on his vision for the Middle East, Turkey and Russia announced a ceasefire plan going into effect the same night for the whole of Syria, and in all regions where fighting between pro-government and forces and opposition groups were taking place - excepting terrorist organizations. The US and Europe were excluded.More>
Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the Russian Tu-154 air crash into the Black Sea two minutes after its takeoff for Syria from Sochi early Sunday Dec. 25, the dread announcement that none of the 92 people aboard had survived was not accompanied by an official suggestion of terrorism. That suggestion began rising to the surface later in the day.More>
The United States did not abandon Israel by its abstention from vetoing the UN Security Council resolution condemning settlements that was passed Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. The one who abandoned Israel was US President Barack Obama – and not for the first time. During his eight years in office, Obama let Israel down at least three times on issues that jeopardized its security: And when Israel did freeze settlement building, he failed to bring the Palestinians to the peace table.More>
The video ISIS released after the Berlin truck terrorist Anis Amri was shot dead in Milan early Friday, Dec. 23, shows him swearing allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdad and calling on al Muslims to "kill crusader pigs" in Europe.
More...
The city of Berlin and the Jordanian Crusader town of Karak are 3,000km apart, but the distance did not stop Islamic State killers from taking 26 lives, including the Israeli Dalia Elkayam in Berlin, and injuring 18 others in the two countries..
More...
The 22-year old Turkish special operations police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, who assassinated Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov in Ankara Monday, Dec. 12, was a member of the Nusra Front, Al Qaeda’s Syrian branch.More...
Not much can be ascertained about President-elect Donald Trump’s future Middle East policies except that they will be different from those of Barack Obama – especially on Iran. His global stance will certainly not be shaped in Moscow.
After the terror attack Sunday, Dec. 18 in the southern Jordanian town of Karakh, a firefight developed when Jordanian forces stormed the Crusader castle where terrorists were holding tourists hostage. The 10 dead included a Canadian woman. Another 29 were injured.
Aleppo's fall brought down the entire architecture of US-backed positions in northern Syria. The US-backed rebel groups all melted away. Putin's role in taking the Syrian town was an extra tool for the Democrats for condemning Russian inerference in the election campaign.
Rex Tillerson, Chairman an CEO of Exxon Mobil, was chosen as the Trump administration's Secretary of State to execute a tough new policy on Iran. He heads a team for rewriting the nuclear accord signed with Iran shortly after the new president moves into the White House.
Islamic State forces pushed forward their assault to retake the central Syrian town of Palmyra Monday, Dec. 12, and by evening had entered the big Russian-Syrian T-4 air base outside the town, carrying off substantial quantities of Russian armaments. Reporting this, debkafile added: They booty they snatched included different types of ground-to-ground missiles as well as anti-tank and anti-air rockets.