DEBKAfile DEBKA Weekly Jan 26, 2017, 2:55 PM (IDT)

Syria stands on the threshold of dramatic changes that will directly impact on the strategic and military situation along the Syrian borders with Israel and Jordan, DEBKAfile reports exclusively. They derive from a deal struck this week by US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin to establish US, Russian and Turkish security zones in Syria. This scheme will transfer military control of the country to those three powers and require Iranian and pro-Iranian forces to leave. More about this in the coming DEBKA Weekly (foir subscribers).