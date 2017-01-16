DEBKAfile Exclusive Report Jan 14, 2017, 2:42 PM (IDT)

Exclusive to DEBKAfile: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan taking shape in the president-elect’s transition team for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute. This plan has not yet jelled into concrete policy, but is still a set of ideas under consideration by the team’s insiders, in the light of Trump’s comments past and present. Details in the latest DEBKA Weekly (for subscribers) out last Friday.

