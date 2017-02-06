DEBKAfile Exclusive Analysis Feb 3, 2017, 7:53 PM (IDT)

Donald Trump ended his second week as president Friday, Feb. 3, by demonstrating his resolve to cut Iran down to size, to the exclusion of all other Mid-East issues. A fresh round of sanctions was followed by the posting of the USS Cole to the Red Sea. Tehran or its Middle East proxies, such as the Lebanese Hizballah, may well hit back at the Trump administration in Syria or by limited military strikes against US allies, Riyadh and Tel Aviv.