Six days before Donald Trump’s inauguration as US President, a Serbian train took up position on the Kosovo border on Jan. 14. It was painted ostentatiously with the slogan “Kosovo is Serbian” in several languages along with national Serbian and Orthodox Christian emblems. This is more than a symbolic reminder of the brutal Balkan wars of the 1990s. Two armies are already poised for battle:More>
Some of the ambiguity and mystery surrounding the nature of President-elect Donald Trump’s relations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin may disperse after the new US president takes office Thursday, Jan. 20, because one of their first joint military actions is ready to go. DEBKAfile reveals exclusively that a combined US, Russian, Syrian and Jordanian force is preparing for a major operation to liberate the Syrian heritage town of Palmyra from the Islamic State. The latest DEBKA Weekly out Friday, Jan. 21, has more exclusive details about the future of US-Russian military collaboration after Jan. 20. If you are not yet a DEBKA Weekly subscriber, click here.More>
The torrent of alleged misdemeanors pouring out against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, across the front pages and prime-time news broadcasts of Israel’s mainstream media, this week developed a new angle: Predictions from the same quarters of a summer election.
If the heavily biased media were counting on the police to produce hard evidence to support their charges, they were premature
Exclusive to DEBKAfile: The appointment of Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, 35, as senior adviser in the future White House on Middle East affairs is part of a broader plan taking shape in the president-elect’s transition team for bringing forward a resolution of the Israel-Palestinian dispute. This plan has not yet jelled into concrete policy, but is still a set of ideas under consideration by the team’s insiders, in the light of Trump’s comments past and present. Details in the latest DEBKA Weekly (for subscribers) out last Friday.
There were two unclaimed explosions in Damascus overnight Thursday and early Friday (Jan.12-13) – one at an officers club in Damascus and the second at Mezzeh airport, which Syria alleged was the work of the new Israeli S-35 stealth aircraft firing across the border from a point over the Sea of Galilee. There was no claim to either of the attacks.More...
Islamic State Caliphate terrorists are moving ahead with an ambitious plan to devour a broad stretch of land on the eastern flank of central Sinai, debkafile’s military sources report. This would menace Egyptian beach resorts and another section of the Egyptian-Israeli border.More...
A heavy crane truck, driven by a Palestinian terrorist, rocketed back and forth across a patch of grass at the Armon Hanatziv promenade in Jerusalem, murdering 4 soldiers, three of them female servicewomen, and injuring 15.More...
Donald Trump doesn’t propose rushing into détente with Moscow, but to restore relations to an even keel and end the disequilibrium of the past eight years, during which Obama just talked and Putin did what he wanted.More...
Release of the videotape showing the terrorist lying prone on the ground after a knife attack, injuured but still alive when Sgt. Elior Azaria came on the scene and shot him dead, made the case a cause célèbre.
The New Year's shooting rampage at the Istanbul Reina nightclub came on the heels of the assassination of the Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov in Ankara. The floodgates had opened up for the Syrian war and its terrorist adjuncts to surge across into Turkey.
US and Iraqi military reinforcements were rushed this week to the crumbling Mosul front line to prop up the few positions still held by the Iraqi army and prevent the US-backed offensive from crashing into defeat at ISIS hands.
The Russian-Turkish initiative brings the Syria war the closest it has ever been to conclusion. Its success will be tested by a ceasefire at midnight on Thursday, Sept. 29, and the coming peace talks in Kazakhstan.