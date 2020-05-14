A mega-cabinet of 36 ministers for national emergency

By inventively chopping and slicing portfolios and dreaming up new ones, Israel’s two co-prime ministers-designate concocted a mega-government that bears no resemblance to its 34 forerunners in size or makeup. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no group photo of the entire cabinet according to custom. The Likud-Kahol Lavan partnership forged by Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz dominates the new National Emergency Government coalition which consists additionally of the ultra-religious Shas and Torah Judaism and Gesher in the Likud bloc; and Labor and Derech Eretz which are part of the Kahol Lavan alliance. Rafi Peretz’s break with Yemina, which has opted for the opposition, was a last-minute boost for the Likud-led group.

Netanyahu assumes the premiership first, handing over to Gantz on Nov. 14, 2021 and replacing him as “alternative PM.”

An almost complete list dated to Thursday, May 14

Binyamin Netanyahu – Prime Minister

Benny Gantz – Alternative PM & Defense

Yisrael Katz – Finance

Yuli Edelstein – Health

Avi Nissenkorn – Justice

Gaby Ashkenazi – Foreign Affairs

Public Security and Police – Amir Ohana

Transportation – Miri Regev (who switches to Foreign Affairs under Gantz)

Communications – Yoez Handel

Culture & Sports – Hili Truper

Environment Protection – Zeev Elkin

Regional Cooperation – Ofir Akunis

Economy – Amir Peretz

Employment and Social Welfare – Itzik Shmuli

Interior, Negev and Galilee – Aryeh Deri

Housing – Yakov Litzman

Tourism – Asaf Zamir

Social Equality – Merav Cohen

Immigration and Absorption – Penina Tamno-Shatta

Agriculture – Alon Shuster

Diaspora – Omar Yankelevich

Religious Affairs – Rabbi Yakov Avitan

Strategic Affairs and Minorities – Mikhael Biton

Science and Space – Yizhar Shay

Jerusalem & Heritage – Rafi Peretz

A new ministry, Social Enhancement, is being set up for Orly Levi-Abkasis (Gesher)

Knesset Speaker – Yariv Levin

Some minor, last-minute changes may occur before Sunday, May 17, when the delayed swearing-in ceremony is due to take place.