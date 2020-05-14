A mega-cabinet of 36 ministers for national emergency
By inventively chopping and slicing portfolios and dreaming up new ones, Israel’s two co-prime ministers-designate concocted a mega-government that bears no resemblance to its 34 forerunners in size or makeup. Because of the coronavirus, there will be no group photo of the entire cabinet according to custom. The Likud-Kahol Lavan partnership forged by Binyamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz dominates the new National Emergency Government coalition which consists additionally of the ultra-religious Shas and Torah Judaism and Gesher in the Likud bloc; and Labor and Derech Eretz which are part of the Kahol Lavan alliance. Rafi Peretz’s break with Yemina, which has opted for the opposition, was a last-minute boost for the Likud-led group.
Netanyahu assumes the premiership first, handing over to Gantz on Nov. 14, 2021 and replacing him as “alternative PM.”
An almost complete list dated to Thursday, May 14
Binyamin Netanyahu – Prime Minister
Benny Gantz – Alternative PM & Defense
Yisrael Katz – Finance
Yuli Edelstein – Health
Avi Nissenkorn – Justice
Gaby Ashkenazi – Foreign Affairs
Public Security and Police – Amir Ohana
Transportation – Miri Regev (who switches to Foreign Affairs under Gantz)
Communications – Yoez Handel
Culture & Sports – Hili Truper
Environment Protection – Zeev Elkin
Regional Cooperation – Ofir Akunis
Economy – Amir Peretz
Employment and Social Welfare – Itzik Shmuli
Interior, Negev and Galilee – Aryeh Deri
Housing – Yakov Litzman
Tourism – Asaf Zamir
Social Equality – Merav Cohen
Immigration and Absorption – Penina Tamno-Shatta
Agriculture – Alon Shuster
Diaspora – Omar Yankelevich
Religious Affairs – Rabbi Yakov Avitan
Strategic Affairs and Minorities – Mikhael Biton
Science and Space – Yizhar Shay
Jerusalem & Heritage – Rafi Peretz
A new ministry, Social Enhancement, is being set up for Orly Levi-Abkasis (Gesher)
Knesset Speaker – Yariv Levin
Some minor, last-minute changes may occur before Sunday, May 17, when the delayed swearing-in ceremony is due to take place.