Americans vote for president. Two-thirds have already decided

On Nov. 3, former VP Joe Biden challenges President Donald Trump’s “four more years” rallying call with a bid to unseat him. Both wound up their campaigns with frenetic appeals directed at the some 50 million voters remaining after a record two-thirds – nearly 100 million – had already cast their ballots. Trump held five rallies in four critical states – North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Biden spent most of Monday in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Both kept a wary eye on the key state of Florida.

In their closing pitches, Trump told cheering supporters In North Carolina, that “next year will be the greatest economic year in the history of our country,” whereas Biden in Ohio repeated that the race was about the soul of America. It was time for Trump to “pack his bags”, he said, adding: “we’re done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility.”

To boost his meager audiences, Biden was joined in Pittsburgh by singer Lady Gaza and musician John Legend.

Trump attacked the high court decision that rejected his demand to disqualify ballots accepted three days after the election. Legal fights over ballots have also been unfolding in Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas. Looming darkly over the event are America’s world lead in coronavirus cases and deaths – more than 81,000 cases on Sunday – and fears of post-election violence in cities across the country.

All 50 states have until December 8 to resolve any internal disputes and certify their voting results for sending to the electors of the Electoral College for their vote. To win the election, the contender needs the support of 270 electors, regardless of the national vote. National polls place Biden in the election lead, although a handful of swing states could reverse the trend.

The president has said he will host an election night party inside the White House with about 400 invited guests. Not far away, up to 10,000 protesters plan a Black Lives Matter Plaza rally. Biden will watch results from his hometown of Wilmiington. Delaware. Barring setbacks, the next US president will be inaugurated on Jan 20, 2021.