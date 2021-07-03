An Israel-owned cargo ship attacked in Indian Ocean – report

An Israeli cargo ship was on fire in the northern Indian Ocean on Saturday, June 3, after a possible attack with “an unknown weapon,” the Hizballah-linked Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network reported. The fire was said to have broken out when the ship was en route to the United Arab Emirates from the Saudi port of Jeddah, where the ship was docked, The report, which could not be independently confirmed, cited a “reliable source.” Israeli sources confirmed that the ship, CSAV TYNDAL, is owned by Eyal Ofer, a private Israeli businessman. There was no word on the purpose of the vessel in the Saudi port.