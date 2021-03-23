Exit polls: Netanyahu plus allies garner the votes for a new government

The figures computed on Tuesday night, March 23 for the exit polls of three television stations at the close of voting in Israel’s fourth general election, bring the Likud leader Binyamin Netanyahu within reach of his sixth term as prime minister if the figures are confirmed in the final count of votes. The score is as follows:

Likud: 31-33

Future 16-18

Yamina 7- 8

Shas 9

Torah Judaism 6-7

New Hope 6

Israel Beitenu 7

Labor 7

Religious Zionism 7

Meretz 6-7

Kachol Lavan 7

Arab list 8-9

Gideon Saar, who set up New Hope to displace Netanyahu as Likud leader barely passed the finishing line. His second right-wing rival Naftali Bennett like Saar dropped to a single digit after a promising start. The second largest party Yair Lapid’s Future confirmed its permanent position at the head of the opposition on his fourth try to reach the prime minister’s office. The Religious Zionism Party, led by Bezalel Shmotrich, did better than predicted by the pollsters, as did Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s Kachol Lavan and the far-left Meretz. Both were written off by the pollsters who expected them to fall at the 3.25pc Knesset threshold.

The turnout of 69pc was relatively low. The response to the special voting facilities made available to coronavirus patients, quarantined voters and returning Israelis as the airport drew low numbers.