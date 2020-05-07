Gantz asks president to entrust Netanyahu with premiership

The Netanyahu-Gantz coalition government is scheduled to be sworn in next Wednesday, May 13, as legislation goes through. The High Court cleared the way by dismissing petitions against the coalition accord and Binyamin Netanyahu serving as prime minister under charges of corruption.

These steps have come to together to finally remove the threat of a fourth election and end more than a year of political impasse and uncertainty, aggravated by the coronavirus epidemic. Benny Gantz has accordingly sent a letter to President Reuven Rivlin asking him to name his former rival Netanyahu as prime minister.

After spending two days hearing eight petitions, the eleven judges led by President Esther Hayut decided unanimously that “for now,” they had no cause to intervene either in Netanyahu’s appointment or the coalition accord, given the amendments and clarifications offered by the two partners. There was no legal impediment to accord’s implementation, the judges ruled, although some of its provisions were “problematic.” They singled out the plan for Kahol Lavan ministers to pass their Knesset seats to faction members lower down on the slate, which was criticized for “retroactively changing the rules of the game and the right to vote and be elected and eroding the standing of the opposition.” However, said the judges, now is not the time to review these difficulties. This was a neat compromise that responded to the charges leveled against the high court of inappropriate intervention in the political process without rescinding plans to interevene in the future.

The lawmakers will just meet the deadline of midnight Thursday for submitting a candidate for prime minister to the President and so escape a new election. The new national emergency government must roll up its sleeves to put the economic back on track after the devastation wrought by the coronavirus. This week, business, the workforce and schools had begun struggling back on their feet as infection figures continued to slide.