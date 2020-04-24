Government torn between coronavirus spike & economic downturn

The cabinet met on Friday, April 24, to decide which retail outlets to reopen next Sunday, under a hail of protest from traders echoed by the ministers. Yakov Litzman, unwilling to continue facing the music, asked PM Binyamin Netanyahu to relieve him of the health ministry. His director general, Moshe Barsimantov, who charts the coronavirus war, is the favorite bogeyman. He is castigated on a variety of charges, including deliberate foot- dragging, muddled criteria for easing restrictions and lack of transparency on data.

The open-air markets are already defying ministry guidelines and setting out stalls. They point to the stampede of masked shoppers swarming through Ikea, which was allowed to reopen as “a furniture store.” Many street stores permitted to reopen have outlets in the shopping malls, which are ordered to remain closed, along with schools. Restaurant and cafe owners report their business has crashed beyond saving. The number of jobless had climbed to 1,125,814.as a result of economic closures and shuttered schools.

They all point at Europe which is seen to have exited from the coronavirus emergency regime way ahead of Israel. The government’s aid package is dismissed as too late and too small to alleviate the hardship caused by weeks of covid-19 lockdown.

The pressure to reopen the economy gained massive support this week from a rare ganging-up between traditional enemies, heads of industry and retail trade and the Histadrut Trade Unions Federation.

Simantov stands by his argument that the sudden spike in coronavirus infections to 14,882 on Friday resulted from the public’s premature loosening up on social distancing restrictions in order to go shopping, back to work and family events. He urged another two-week wait for evaluating results before lifting more restrictions. The health official attributed the currently stable numbers of hospital cases (139) and steadily reduced number of patients on ventilators (107) to former public discipline. Sticking to it with a bit more patience, would take the country on the road to beating covid-19, he said.

While Simontov stands firm, PM Netanyahu, who makes the decisions, keeps an attentive ear to the ground to gauge the weight of opposition and is likely to respond accordingly. He is already under heavy fire for his decision to close military cemeteries to grieving families on Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Terror Victims which takes place next Monday.