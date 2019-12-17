Hundreds of American troops added to targeted Iraq base as US threatens reprisal for Iraqi militias’ rocket attacks
Hundreds of US troops landed at the US Al-Assad airbase in western Iraq on Monday, Dec. 16 after an American threat of reprisal against pro-Iranian Iraqi Shiite militias for their rocket attacks on US bases in that country. That threat sparked an Iraqi militia exit from Iranian Al Qods bases and command centers in Iraq and Syria – among them, DEBKAfile’s military sources report, the big Iranian military complex near the Syrian-Iraqi border town of Abu Kamal.
The Iraqi militiamen crossed into Iraq and scattered in the desert and dry river areas of the western Iraqi province of Anbar. The new American military personnel were transferred by nearly 500 military vehicles from Jordan to the Al Assad air base, which is the largest US military installation in the region. It has come under repeated rocket attack and shelling.
The American threat of reprisal was greeted by those militias with a promise of more attacks. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper held conversations with Iraq’s caretaker prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi in the last few days. They warned him that US patience was running out after constant rocket harassment by the local pro-Iranian militias. Since early November, American military and civilian locations, including also the US embassy compound in Baghdad, have taken at least 10 strikes by rockets, mortar shells or Katyusha fire. Esper stressed when he talked to the Iraqi prime minister on Dec. 16, that the US has the right to self-defense.
After their conversation, which was described as “tough,” Adel Mahdi called on all parties to exercise restraint and warned the US against taking action. The statement issued in Baghdad said: “Unilateral decisions will trigger negative reactions that will make it more difficult to control the situation and will threaten Iraq’s security, sovereignty and independence.”
This was taken is indicating that the Iraqi prime minister had received information that the pro-Iranian Shiite militias were ready to take American punishment but had also completed their preparations to retaliate with more attacks on American bases in Iraq. Those bases house some 5,000 US troops and also serve as the logistic infrastructure for American forces operating in Syria.
29 thoughts on “Hundreds of American troops added to targeted Iraq base as US threatens reprisal for Iraqi militias’ rocket attacks”
US will spend 6 trillion dollars again for iraq, or they have to leave it.
They Iraqis do not want Americans to leave . They want Americans to spend just like before . Please Americans stay Iraqis need total finance in US$ , otherwise they will bomb each other , you and your Jordanian , Israeli friends . Stay please , send few more thousand US solgiers , to spend .
@Reza… US Will respond to Shiia Militia Unilateral Attacks On American Bases & Iraq Shiia Servants For Iran Will Pay For Being Proxies Leaving Southern Shiia Iraq In Conflict, Chaos & Poverty As Sunnis & Kurdish Independent State In Iraq Emerge using Iraq Oil Paying That $6 Trillion!
Bomb Iran Now!
“F” the Ayatoolas Now!
Time to drive the Enemy back to its cursed dry land. The Mullahs have to be incinerated so all the peoples of Iran/Persia can claim freedom from Tyranny. May the Great EinSof help them.
Other than distilled sick Islamic hate, what is the motor driving the Iraqi militias?
I can’t see their strategy and winning goal.
They seem to me as completely imbecilic self destructing motherflickes.
But, I guess one should not wonder too much, they are Shiite, and this explains all.
The US is a paper tiger to be laughed at !
No one is afraid of Americans now. They are being defeated everywhere. The Taliban have humiliated them and solidly defeated them despite 2 trillion in defence spending. You can’t win a war without intelligence which is sorely lacking on the US side.
Send the drones out at night, . . . thermal sights on, . . . anything found in the desert gets smoked, . . . it won’t be long before there won’t be any shiites out there, . . . they’ll all be trading in their used 72 virgins
NO! THEY ONLY WANT WELL-HUNG HUMP-BACKED ANIMALS!
@Ana. Until you understand the evil spiritual driving force behind this you will not see the bigger picture. You ask:
the motor driving the Riaqi militias?
Answer:
1 Just as for 4300 years since Canaan illegally occupied the Levant – Psalm 83
2 Fulfillment of Bible prophecy for the End Times – Isaiah 17
3 To clear the way for the attack of the Russian coalition on Israel – Exekiel 38 and 39
Plus the destrution of the US military and The Israeli one as well
Just be aware: The mighty God of Israel will protect the American friend of Israel.
FARMER you seem to have never been in the us military the most powerful military machine on earth the israeli IDF the best trained advanced regional superpower in the region second to none just milk your cows we played a game of testing military equipment in 1991 the shock and awe was limited if we wished iraq as iran can be destroyed as a vanished strip of earth that was once countries
@theodoref
1. You are correct about Canaan, they violated the sacred oath of the children of Noah to observe the boundaries of their lots, but what do you expect from the inbred offspring of Ham and his mother. Ultimately it was the rebel angel/prince that led Canaan, just like the other nations. It begins in the spiritual and manifests in the physical.
2. The destruction of Damascus is not via war, it is via an earthquake. The same one the releases azazel and his locust army of Joel two.
3. The coalition of Ezekiel is not Russia. It is the Joel two army, which is the centaurian army of the demon spirits of the dead giants that is locked in the abyss with azazel and the other fallen angels. Once they are released via the earthquake that destroys Damascus, they immediately begin to conquer humanity with ease, and Jerusalem is first priority.
“3. The coalition of Ezekiel is not Russia. It is the Joel two army, which is the centaurian army of the demon spirits of the dead giants that is locked in the abyss with azazel and the other fallen angels. Once they are released via the earthquake that destroys Damascus, they immediately begin to conquer humanity with ease, and Jerusalem is first priority.”
@JP,
Such nice poetry……………….but that’s all it is.
They scattered like dem’s and roaches when the lights are turned on. You will find them with their GF’s aka. the goats. Save the goats and take out the terrorist.
WRONG! THEY ONLY CRAVE THE LARGE PRIVATES OF HUMP-BACKED ANIMALS!
Just be aware: The mighty God of Israel will protect the American friend of Israel.
@Dave… Laughter? More Like Envy, If USA Is a Paper Tiger Than Your Living In Toilet Paper Nation! USA Individual Freedom With Rule Of Law Due Process Values Life, Liberty & Property, Best World Economy, Sole Super Military Power, Most Valued High Tech Innovations. This Is When Congress Is Fighting With The President & No Nation Dares To Even Challenge USA.
Rule of law? Are you joking. Your political and legal system is the laughingstock of the world. NO ONE IS AFRAID OF THE US NOW.
You’re a complete joke.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJLW-Kzawe4
Be aware Americas, let not Iranians dictate the course and pace of the fight, looks like they have there own plan to lure and trap you into the desert. Don’t parsue them into the wilderness but Hunt them from the sky,… one by one, prolonged bleeding till they crumble., Kill solemani the sick kameni and they will be demoralized.. be very creative
after the red comes Black,…servere. poverty not seen
But the fig tree will flourish about Jerusalem with shouts of Joy for ADONAI
The plane – which has the full name X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (QueSST) https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/nasa-x59-space-plane-supersonic-lockheed-martin-quesst-a9250126.html
Almost forgot this was a Bible Study group
I always thought this is gor jewish gay into military stuff … no|?
Nuke iran now
From the Debka article:
““Unilateral decisions will trigger negative reactions that will make it more difficult to control the situation and will threaten Iraq’s security, sovereignty and independence.” ”
All of this is interfering with another regime’s plans for a name change for Iraq to: “The Islamic Republic of Iran”.
@Vlad… Naw, America is Sole Super Power, Economics, & Military & Russia Can’t Make Aircraft Carriers Nor Bombers? You being upset proves why America Leads as Russia Bleeds! https://youtu.be/LWYQCEYPs_I