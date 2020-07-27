IDF-Hizballah in firefight across Lebanon border

IDF tells Israelis living and traveling in the northern border regions to return to normal and has re-opened the roads to civilian traffic. This followed an exchange of fire for two hours on the Israel-Lebanese border on Monday, July 27, when the IDF eliminated or put to flight a small Hizballah unit that directed Kornet fire at tanks deployed at Israeli positions on Mt. Dov overlooking the disputed Shaaba Farms region. There were no IDF casualties. Israeli artillery and additional ground and air weaponry were directed against Hizballah forces and reported precise hits inside Lebanon. . Hizballah later reported that its unit escaped back to Lebanon.

Israeli forces have been reinforced and stood on high alert since Hizballah threatened to retaliate for the death of one of its fighters in Israel’s air strike near Damascus a week ago against Iranian munitions stores. Civilians living near the Lebanese and Syrian borders were ordered to stay indoors for the duration of the exchange although it took place far from populated areas.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz held an urgent conference at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv.

Border tension remains high and the military alert stays in force until it is clear whether or not Hizballah is satisfied with this localized attack on Israel troops, or there are more attacks to come. By ordering civilians to go back to normal, the IDF hoped Hizballah would also agree to de-escalate the situation.