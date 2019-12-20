Group of 25 ISIS terrorists with women and children return to Bosnia

Seven men of a group of 25 Islamic State fighters from Syria were handed over to the state prosecutor while 6 women and 12 children were taken to a reception center for medical tests and assistances, the Bosnian security ministry announced on Thursday. Some of the returnees are wanted under international warrants. The men will be investigated for setting up a terrorist group and terrorist acts. Bosnia has previously tried and convicted 48 jihadists. DEBKAfile: ISIS terrorists still at large remain still active in the West. Last month, a jihadist stabbed two people to death on London Bridge.