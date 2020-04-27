PM calls special meeting to decide on schools

The coronavirus task force meets Monday afternoon to decide how and when to reopening the school system next week. The ministers Sunday night cancelled the 500m radius for movement outside homes after Thursday after the two-day closure for Memorial Day for the Fallen and Independence Day. They also approved a NIS6 billion bankroll stimulation package after several large companies refused to reopen in Sunday and recall workers from unpaid leave without compensation for their losses.

Monday morning, Israel reported 201 people had died of the coronavirus and altogether 6,731 had been infected, including 133 still in serious condition with 99 on ventilators.