Escalated Palestinian aggression forecast in Gaza and Jerusalem
Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Chjef of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi convened top security and military forums on Saturday following the 35-rocket blitz mounted from Gaza early Saturday and rising street violence in Jerusalem in recent days. Both meetings concluded that the further escalation of Palestinian aggression from the Gaza Strip will be calibrated according to the level of street violence besetting Jerusalem in the coming days.