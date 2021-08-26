At least 12 US servicemen, 70 Afghans killed in Kabul blasts

The deadly ISIS attack by two suicide bombers struck at the Abbey Gate of Kabul airport on Thursday when it was packed with Afghans , supervised by US troops, who were seeking to escape from Taliban’s second takeover of their country. At least 12 US servicemen were killed in the blasts and up to 70 Afghans, many of them women and children. A statement is awaited from President Joe Biden, who has been closeted with advisers for some hours. US commentators are noting that the Islamist terrorist atrocity of 9/11 brought the American army to Afghanistan in 2001 to eradicate the peril. ISIS demonstrated 20 years later that the jihadists have still no been defeated.