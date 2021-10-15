A British Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death while meeting constituents

Sir David Ames, a lawmaker of 69 from PM Boris Johnson’s Conservative party, was stabbed to death on Friday during a meeting with voters of his electoral district of Southend West at a Methodist Church. A 25-year-old man stabbed him repeatedly. Armed police who arrived on the scene arrested the killer and recovered the knife. No motivation for the murder was cited. Medics who treated Ames at the scene of the attack were unable to save his life. He is survived by his wife, four daughters and a son.