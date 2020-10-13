A covid-19 vaccine study is paused by Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson has paused its study of a covid-19 vaccine after “an unexplained illness in a study participant.” The company declined to provide further details. The participant was part of a 60,000-paitent clinical trial. Pauses in trials of this scope are not uncommon. On Sept. 8, a large study of another Covid-19 vaccine was put on hold by AstraZeneca and Oxford University because of a suspected adverse reaction in a patient. Studies of the vaccine were later resumed