A sample group of 800 families is testing children’s rate of infection

Results of an experiment conducted by the Sheba Medical Center are awaited before Israel decides to begin reopening schools after restoring most of the economy to near-normal operation on Sunday. A sample group of 800 families with children is under review to determine whether children are as prone as adults to coronavirus infection and contagion. The test is taking place in collaboration with similar experiments in other coronavirus-affected countries with the same dilemma. Depending on results, the plan is to reopen classes in schools and preschool institutions in staggered stages on alternate days with no more than 15 pupils at one time. Teachers will be required to make up the missing hours by continuing lessons online.