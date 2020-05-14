Active covid-10 infection continues to decline

While another 23 confirmed coronavirus cases raised the Thursday’s total to 16,648, active cases fell from 4,186 to 4,052, those in serious condition from 67 to 61 and patients on ventilators from 55 to 52. The reopening of restaurants and places of entertainment is planned for next week. In Geneva, a top WHO official warned that the novel coronavirus “may never go away” and could become just another endemic virus that we live with like HIV or AIDS. He also maintained that a vaccine may not be able to totally obliterate it.