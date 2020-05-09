Active virus cases in Israel slide below 5,000

Coronavirus infection in Israel continued its downward curve on Saturday. The active number fell from 4,886 on Friday to 4,831; serious cases from 81 to 79 and patients on ventilators to 64. The death toll remained in the 60s – 64 at the last count. The health authorities have still to calculate the effect of the broad opening of the economy this week before lifting all restrictions by the end of the month.. Public pre-schools open on Sunday in small groups of 17 each, which leave the majority of kids up to the age of 6 at home. The phased reopening of schools has created havoc in the entire system.