After a 10-month pause, new West Bank homes approved for settlements and Palestinians

Another 2,200 new housing units have been approved for West Bank settlements – 900 of which are in the final planning stages – and 1,000 for Palestinians in Israel-controlled “Area C.” This was announced, after a 10-month moratorium, by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday. Israel officials said: “The Biden administration knows we are going to build. We know they don’t like it, and both sides don’t want to reach a confrontation around this issue.” They added that the US side expects Israel to avoid provocative steps like demolishing Palestinian homes, evicting Palestinians or establishing new illegal outposts in the West Bank.