Air traffic redirected at Ben Gurion Airport due to security alert

Some flights have been redirected to special runways at Israel’s international airport and extra Iron Dome batteries deployed outside the Gaza Strip – ready for a possible Palestinian Islamic Jihad revenge attack. Thursday was the first anniversary of the killing of the ultra-radical group’s leader, Bahaa Abu al Atta, in an Israel air strike. Al-Atta was targeted for his role in orchestrating the Palestinian group’s rocket and drone campaigns against Israel and sniper fire from Gaza against Israeli troops. The IDF Northern Command also remains on alert two days after shooting down a Hizballah drone that intruded Israeli air space from Lebanon.