Al Qaeda’s No. 2 killed by Afghan special forces

Abu Muhsin Al-Masri, Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, an Egyptian national on the FBI’s Most Wanted List, was recently killed by Afghan special forces in the eastern Ghazni province. The operation is reported without details in a tweet by Afghanistan’s National Directorate for Security, which describes Al-Masri as al-Qaeda’s number two commander for the Indian sub-continent.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month that fewer than 200 Al Qaeda operatives remain in Afghanistan.