An Israeli man shot dead, two injured in Palestinian West Bank ambush

An Israeli man of 20 took a bullet to the throat and two of his companions were injured, one seriously, when their car came under gunfire Thursday night on a road leading out of Homesh west of Nablus. A medical team made an all-out effort to stabilize the critically injured man before evacuating him to hospital but failed to save his life. The two wounded men were driven by ambulance to hospital. Military and security forces have mounted an urgent manhunt for two Palestinian gunmen believed to have ambushed the Israel vehicle.