Angry Druze villagers attack Hizballah’s rocket crew

A crowd of Lebanese Druze citizens attacked Hizballah rocket-men and pushed the truck – from which on Friday they shot 19 rockets into Israel – out of their village of Chouya. They accused Hizballah of trying to drag their peaceful village into its conflict with Israel by shooting multiple rockets from between their homes to provoke Israeli retaliation. The crowd detained four pro-Iranian Shiite rocket-men until Lebanese troops arrived to rescue them. Hizballah tried to explain that the Druze village was in no danger since the rockets were only aimed at unpopulated areas in Israel.