Another 307 new covid cases in upward spiral

The Ministry of Health confirmed 307 new covid cases on Wednesday, the highest since April, with at least one case in 256 locations. The number of serious cases rose to 29 from 22 on Tuesday, with 17 on ventilators. Over 16,000 children aged 12-15, received their first shots in a race to use up a large stock of Pfizer vaccines whose expiry date falls later this month. Aside from facemasks indoors, PM Naftali Bennett decided against restoring restrictions to combat the highly contagious Delta variant dominating the new figures. Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Wednesday that flights in and out of Israel may again be suspended if the coronavirus cases continues to rise.