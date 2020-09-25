Arab aid to Palestinians slashed by 85pc – report

Ramallah has reportedly received only $38 million from the wealthy Arab states this year compared with $267 million in the same period in 2019, according to the New Arab. The publication claims that US President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu that he urged the wealthy Arab nations to slash the funding for Palestinians when they established normal ties with Israel.

DEBKAfile: The Palestinians have reacted by running to Turkey, as well as to the rejectionist Hizballah, Qatar and Iran. Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has held several conversations with President Recep Erdogan since the UAE and Bahrain signed normalization pacts with Israel. Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met Erdogan in Istanbul last month. The Turkish leader is trying to effect a reconciliation between the rival Palestinian factions together with others ways of facing up to the US-Israel-Gulf Arab lineup.