Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a truce after two weeks of fighting

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia meeting in Moscow agreed on a truce going into effect on noon Saturday after two weeks of heavy fighting over the Nagorno Karabakh enclave. Prisoners and the bodies of dead soldiers are to be initially exchanged with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The official statement laid out three more provisions: Specific parameters of the ceasefire will be additionally agreed; The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, will launch substantive negotiations for an early peaceful settlement of their conflict, through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on the basis of the basic principles of the settlement; and, finally, the parties confirm the immutability of the negotiation format.”