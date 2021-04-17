As covid infection fades, a new Indian variant is detected in Israel

The Health Ministry reports the detection for the first time in Israel of an Indian variant of the coronavirus in seven unvaccinated travelers on their return. It was discovered in genome sequencing, with no clear information on its effects.

Just 30 new covid cases were recorded on Friday. The number of seriously ill in hospitals remained unchanged at 201. Altogether 4,965 have received both vaccine shots. Pfizer Director Albert Bourla estimates that a third shot will be necessary between 6-12 months after the first two. He likened the virus’ characteristic to those of influenza, for which periodic inoculation is necessary to prevent outbreaks.