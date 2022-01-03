Assad sacks Dep Navy Chief, curbs Iranian coastal ops after Israel’s Latakia raid

Following Israel’s disastrous air raid over Latakia port and destruction of a shipment of Iranian arms for Hizballah, the Syrian dictator Bashar Assad Sunday sacked Maj-Gen, Baha Zalut, the deputy air force chief responsible for security in northern Syria’s coastal area. Also, according to Saudi sources, Assad ordered the the curtailing of operations by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Unit 190, whose job it is to organize military hardware supplies for the Lebanese Hizballah and the militias operating in Syria.