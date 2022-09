After detonating two car bombs, al-Shabab terrorists stormed the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu late Friday night, shooting at random. They killed at least 10 people and injured dozens after barricading themselves for hours on the top floor. After years of terrorist outrages, this was the first attack by al-Shabab, an al Qaeda affiliate, since Somalia’s new president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was elected in May.