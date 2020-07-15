At least seven Iranian ships on fire in southern Iran

Iran’s state agency IRNA reports that at least 7 ships were on fire in the southern port of Bushehr on Wednesday PM, without giving a cause for the incident. The fire broke out at a shipyard and firefighters are trying to bring it under control, said A Bushehr provincial official. The incident follows a string of mysterious explosions at Iran’s nuclear and missile production sites since late June under suspicion of sabotage. Bushehr is the site of Iran’s only nuclear power plant.