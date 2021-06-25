At least 4 killed, 159 missing in Miami Surfside building collapse

Four people have died and 159 people are still missing after the 12-story Surfside building collapse, according to the spokesperson for Miami-Dade Mayor’s office a day after part of the apartment building collapsed. The mayor said 102 people have been accounted for, “and that number is way up from the original count so we are very, very grateful.” Rescue workers digging through the rubble are slowed by the dangers of falling debris and exposure to broken gas and power networks.