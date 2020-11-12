At least 7 observers killed, including 5 Americans, in helicopter crash in Sinai

Israeli and Egyptian officials report that a helicopter belonging to the Multinational Force in southern Sinai killing at least seven people, including 5 Americans as well as French and Czech victims. The military plane is understood to have suffered a “technical failure” while on a reconnaissance mission. The Multinational Force was set up to oversee the terms of the peace treaty concluded between Egypt and Israel in 1979. Injured victims of the crash were transported by helicopter to hospital in Beersheba.