At least one killed, 51 missing in Miami beachfront building collapse

After 35 people were pulled out of the 12-story apartment building in South Miam part of which collapsed on Thursday, 51 were still believed missing. Police gave the building’s location as 8777 Collins Avenue, the address of the 12-storey Champlain Towers, which contains more than 100 beachfront apartments and was built in 1981. Surfside runs along Collins Avenue, north of Miami Beach city limits. Firefighters are going from floor to floor to locate survivors.