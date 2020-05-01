Attacks on Hizballah facilities in SW and N Syria attributed to Israel

Large explosions were caused by missile strikes from Israeli helicopters on Hizballah’s arms stores on Friday morning, May 1, at the Hassan bin Al-Haythan camp between Homs and Palmyra, according to Syrian opposition sources. No casualties were immediately reported.

Earlier, Israeli missiles targeted Hizballah fighters operating near Quneitra near the Israeli border overnight Thursday. According to Arab media, the missiles were launched from the Israeli side of the Golan. Those media report that Hizballah terrorists had set up three bases in this part of southwestern Syria. They were pulverized by Israeli missiles to prevent them from getting set for cross-border attacks.