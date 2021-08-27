Bennet-Biden meeting rescheduled for Friday afternoon

The meeting between the US president and Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday was postponed over a disastrous suicide bombing attack on Kabul airport tat claimed 100 dead including 13 US servicemen. It was rescheduled for Friday 5.25 p,m. Israeli time. On Thursday night, Bennett spoke with the president by phone to offer Israel’s support and heartfelt condolences to the American people for the tragic loss of life at Kabul airport.