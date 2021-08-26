Bennet-Biden summit delayed indefinitely

Naftali Bennett’s first meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday was unexpectedly delayed indefinitely as the president was briefed on the deadly Kabul airport explosion and assessed the crisis with his advisers. The prime minister and his party returned to the hotel to await word from the White House. A second blast meanwhile rocked a hotel near the airport as the casualty count spiraling to hundreds.

Preventing a nuclear-armed Iran is scheduled to top the two leaders’ agenda along with attempts to bridge differences over how to deal with this common goal.