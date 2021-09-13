Bennett and El-Sissi hold summit at Sharm el-Sheikh

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Egyptian President Abdel-Fatteh El-Sissi are to meet at the Sinai resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon. This will be the first formal meeting between Israeli and Egyptian leaders in a decade. Cairo said the two leaders would discuss “a number of bilateral issues in various fields” as well as “ways and efforts to revive the peace process between Israel and Palestinians.”

Egypt marked the occasion by announcing that its national airline EgyptAirways would restart regular flights from Cairo to Ben Gurion four times a week. Israel reopened the Taba crossing for Israeli tourists to visit Sinai during the coming festivals.