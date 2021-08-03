Bennett: Israel is rallying global action against Iran, but can act alone

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, while inspecting troops on Israel’s northern borders with Lebanon and Syria, said on Tuesday “Israel “is rallying global action against Iran” for its drone attack on the Mercer Street ship off Oman , “but is capable of acting on its own if necessary.”

He said that Israel shared with the US “hard evidence” of Iran’s hand in the drone attack that killed two crewmen, a Briton and a Romanian. “Iran already knows the price we exact when someone threatens our security,” Bennett said. “The Iranians need to understand that it is impossible to sit placidly in Tehran and ignite the entire Middle East from there. That’s over.” The Israeli leader spoke after Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a “collective response” to the incident, which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson termed an “outrageous attack on commercial shipping”.