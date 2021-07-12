Bennett names ex-Mossad official as National Security Adviser

Dr. Eyal Hulata, 45, takes over from Meir Ben-Shabbat as national security adviser. Among the various roles he held during his 23 years at the Mossad, Dr. Hulata served as head of the Strategic Planning and Policy Division and head of the Technology Division. A graduate of the IDF Talpiyot program for training technological leaders at the Hebrew University, Hulata holds a PhD in physics from Tel Aviv University and an MA in public policy from Harvard.