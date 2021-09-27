Bennett to cite Iran, Abraham Accords in first UN address

Naftali Bennett In his first address to the UN General Assembly as Israeli prime minister, later Monday, is expected to discuss the Iran issue, the covid virus and other current issues, while accentuating the success of the Abraham Accords with key Arab nations initiated by his and President Joe Biden’s predecessors. Bennett marked the first anniversary of that event with cordial meetings in New York with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates Minister of State in the Foreign Ministry Khalifa Shaheen Almarar on Sunday night. “I want to assure you of continuity,” the prime minister told the two dignitaries. “We… believe in this relationship and we want to expand it as much as possible.”

The prime minister’s address is set for 4 p.m. Israel time (9 a.m. EST).