Biden lead over Trump drops to 2+ points

Less than two weeks before the US presidential election, the latest IBD/TIPP poll shows the Democrats’ Joe Biden national edge falling to 2.3 points – 48.1pc compared with 45.8pc for Donald Trump. Since Oct. 13, Biden’s lead has shrunk by 8.6 points. But Trump is still losing more of his 2016 voters than his Democratic challenger. The narrowing of Biden’s lead is registered in several other polls.

To avoid the chaos of the first presidential debate, the microphones of the two contenders will be muted during their opening statements in their final showdown on Thursday 9pm ET at Belmont University, Nashville, Tennessee. The Trump campaign objected to this unprecedented rule but said the president would still take part in the national prime time event.