Biden picks historian Lipstadt as antisemitism envoy
President Joe Biden has chosen Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt, 74, as his antisemitism envoy, officials have disclosed. His administration has been criticized for foot-dragging on filling this post amid a surge of antisemitic attacks in the country
Lipstadt rose to fame when she won a landmark British legal case in a libel suit brought against her by holocaust denier David Irving. Rachel Weisz starred in her role in the Hollywood feature film “Denial.”