Biden proceeds with Trump’s biggest arms deal to UAE

US President Joe Biden is proceeding with more than $23bn in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, including advanced F-35 aircraft, armed drones and other equipment, while continuing to keep their use “under review.” Donald Trump finalized huge arms sales to the UAE and Saudi Arabia shortly before he left office. They were suspended when Biden took over.

The State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday that the estimated delivery dates on the UAE sales, if implemented, were for after 2025 or later. The Biden administration is also reviewing its policy for military sales to Saudi Arabia, in light of the Riyadh’s involvement in Yemen and other “human rights concerns.”