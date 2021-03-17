Biden: Putin is a killer with no soul

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin in an ABC TV interview airing Wednesday “a killer with no soul.” Asked about a US intelligence briefing accusing Putin of “authorizing” and overseeing covert operations aimed at “denigrating Biden’s candidacy,” Biden revealed that he had held a conversation with Putin in January.in which he had warned the Russian president of a political response. “He will pay a price,” said the US president. When asked if he believes Putin is a killer, the president replied: “Mmm hmm, I do.” Biden also said that when he told Putin that he does not think he has a soul, the Russian President replied: “We understand each other.”