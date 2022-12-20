Biden says “Silence is complicity” amid rising antisemitism

US President Joe Biden expressed alarm about growing and emboldened antisemitism at a White House Hanukkah reception Monday night. He vowed “to fight back against the scourge.” The Anti-Defamation League tracked 2,717 antisemitic instances of assault, harassment and vandalism last year, a 34% increase over the previous year. A menorah has been added to the White House holiday collection this year, lit nightly during the eight-day Jewish festival of Hanukkah.