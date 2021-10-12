Biden shuts down CIA’s Iran Div. Tehran: Operations transferred to Mossad

President Joe Biden is reported by US intelligence sources on Tuesday as having ordered the shutdown of the CIA’s Iranian division, without explanation. While Western sources ascribe the step to a gesture of appeasement for Tehran, the Iranian media slam the step as “a tactical move” by the US to “apply more pressure” on Iran as part of “covert and overt” changes in its approach to the region. Conservative Iranian publications editorially accuse Washington of an intention “to use the capacities and capabilities of other intelligence and security bodies, particularly, the Mossad, against Iran.”