Biden would if elected keep US embassy in Jerusalem
Joe Biden, Democratic frontrunner in US presidential election, said that if he was elected, he would keep the US embassy in Israel in Jerusalem. But, he added, “It should not have been moved.” The former vice president was answering a question asked on Wednesday during a virtual fundraiser with supporters in the Boston, Massachusetts area. The move, he said, “should have happened in the context of a larger deal to help us achieve important concessions for peace in the process,”