Blinken: US deeply committed to all Gulf partners

Diane Shalem 91 Views

“The US is in this region to say we remain deeply invested in partnering all of you,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a Gulf Cooperation Council ministerial meeting Thursday in Riyadh, the day after he held wide-ranging talks with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. A US official said that Blinken and the Crown Prince had an “open, candid” discussion including among other things, Riyadh’s potential normalization of ties with Israel.

PM Binyamin Netanyahu has made this a priority policy goal. Riyadh,  which gave its blessing to the 2020 Abraham accords with fellow Arab governments, has insisted that its prerequisite for normal ties is a Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital.

 

