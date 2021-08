Border policeman St.-Sgt. Barel Shmuel, 21i died on Monday of gunshot wounds inflicted by a Hamas gunman across the Gaza border during a violent Palestinian riot on August 21. Surgeons at Soroka hospital in Beersheba conducted several operations in the battle to save his life. On Monday, he succumbed to his injures. Condolences led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have poured in to the bereaved family.