British police confirm MP murder was terrorism

The man arrested for stabbing to death the Conservative Sir David Amess, whilst meeting his constituents at a church in Southend West, is a British national of Somali descent. After defining the attack as a terrorist incident, the counter terrorist police are investigating potential links to Islamist extremism. Searches are being carried out at two addresses in the London area, the Met said. PM Boris Johnson mourned the death of the MP, lauding his 35 years in parliament as “an outstanding record of passing laws to help the most vulnerable.”